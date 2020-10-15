Rescue 1122 ready emergency plan ahead of procession

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue-1122 Sargodha has finalized emergency plan ahead of 28 Safar mourning processions

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue-1122 Sargodha has finalized emergency plan ahead of 28 Safar mourning processions.

Giving details, District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said on Thursday that as many as 62 Rescuers, 15 motorbike ambulances, 8 regular ambulances, 4 fire vehicles, one water boozer and two rescue vehicles would be deputed for special services.

In addition, mobiles rescue teams at Hussain Chowk, Kachehri Bazaar, Sharbat Chowk, Satellite Chowk, Block No. 23, Eidgah Road would provide special medical cover during the mourning procession.

He stated that for routine duties the personnel at all Rescue stations would be on duty.