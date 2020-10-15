UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Ready Emergency Plan Ahead Of Procession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:35 PM

Rescue 1122 ready emergency plan ahead of procession

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue-1122 Sargodha has finalized emergency plan ahead of 28 Safar mourning processions

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue-1122 Sargodha has finalized emergency plan ahead of 28 Safar mourning processions.

Giving details, District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said on Thursday that as many as 62 Rescuers, 15 motorbike ambulances, 8 regular ambulances, 4 fire vehicles, one water boozer and two rescue vehicles would be deputed for special services.

In addition, mobiles rescue teams at Hussain Chowk, Kachehri Bazaar, Sharbat Chowk, Satellite Chowk, Block No. 23, Eidgah Road would provide special medical cover during the mourning procession.

He stated that for routine duties the personnel at all Rescue stations would be on duty.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Water Vehicles Road Sargodha All

Recent Stories

PMD’s first rally in Gujranwala:  Lahore police ..

30 seconds ago

Indian diplomat summoned over LoC ceasefire violat ..

52 seconds ago

Mainly dry weather expected in KP

56 seconds ago

40 dead, 8 missing in central Vietnam's natural di ..

57 seconds ago

Dr Babar Awan calls on PM

1 minute ago

Turkey, Kazakhstan ink deal on space sector cooper ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.