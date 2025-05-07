Rescue 1122 ready to deal with any emergencyc-DG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Director General Rescue 1122 KP, King Fahd visited the Rescue Control Room in the context of the current situation.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, DG Rescue met with staff members and contacted all the stations with wireless communication.

While inspecting all the equipment, DG expressed satisfaction with the readiness of the personnel and said that Rescue 1122 is alert to deal with any emergency.

He said Rescue 1122 stations are open round the clock and will provide services in any case of emergency.