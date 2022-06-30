UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Ready To Tackle Any Emergency Situation: Imran Yousufzai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Rescue 1122 ready to tackle any emergency situation: Imran Yousufzai

District Emergency Officer Abbottabad Imran Khan Yousafzai Thursday directed to ensure working of de-water pumps and other rescue equipment to tackle any emergency situation in monsoon rains

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer Abbottabad Imran Khan Yousafzai Thursday directed to ensure working of de-water pumps and other rescue equipment to tackle any emergency situation in monsoon rains.

He also directed to start three shifts on daily, he said this while chairing a meeting regarding monsoon rains at his office.

The District Emergency Officer further said that all staffers and rescuers should expedite the liaison campaign of officers and officials of other departments.

He said that holidays of all rescue personnel have been canceled and all stations have been placed on high alert to protect the lives and property of the people in case of any emergency during the upcoming heavy rain spell.

During the meeting station house, the in-charge and other officers briefed District Emergency Officer on the preparations for possible flood relief operations during the monsoon rains.

Last year, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad rescued more than 100 people in the monsoon floods and more than 80 vehicles were also recovered.

A new series of rains with strong winds is likely to start tonight in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Abbottabad. In this regard, PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent a letter to the district administration and concerned agencies for necessary preparations.

