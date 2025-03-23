Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Reaffirms Commitment To Public Safety On Pakistan Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Rescue 1122 reaffirms commitment to public safety on Pakistan Day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) 1940, stands as a historic milestone when the Muslims of the subcontinent resolved to establish a separate and independent state. This significant day serves as a reminder of unity, solidarity, and the fulfillment of national responsibilities.

In line with this spirit, Rescue 1122, a leading emergency response organization, has reiterated its commitment to serving the nation with dedication. The institution remains at the forefront of ensuring public safety and protecting lives and property.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, Rescue 1122 pledged to enhance its emergency services, making them more efficient and responsive. Officials emphasized their dedication to providing swift and high-quality assistance to citizens in times of need, reinforcing their role as a pillar of public safety across the country.

Recent Stories

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

8 minutes ago
 ‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

53 minutes ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

1 hour ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

1 hour ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

1 hour ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

3 hours ago
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

3 hours ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

5 hours ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan