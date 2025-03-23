Rescue 1122 reaffirms commitment to public safety on Pakistan Day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) 1940, stands as a historic milestone when the Muslims of the subcontinent resolved to establish a separate and independent state. This significant day serves as a reminder of unity, solidarity, and the fulfillment of national responsibilities.

In line with this spirit, Rescue 1122, a leading emergency response organization, has reiterated its commitment to serving the nation with dedication. The institution remains at the forefront of ensuring public safety and protecting lives and property.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, Rescue 1122 pledged to enhance its emergency services, making them more efficient and responsive. Officials emphasized their dedication to providing swift and high-quality assistance to citizens in times of need, reinforcing their role as a pillar of public safety across the country.