Rescue 1122 received 15360 calls during Eid holidays

Rescue 1122 continued to provide emergency services during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 continued to provide emergency services during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain, as many as 15360 calls were received during Eid holidays, out of which 1169 were emergency related.

The average response time to reach the site of call remained 6.3 minutes.

During Eid holidays, 286 road accidents, 1 drowning incident, 40 incidents of fighting, 10 fire incidents, 744 medical emergencies and 88 other emergencies were reported. As many as 1121 people were rescued during the holidays.

Sixty one deaths were also reported.

Some 124 patients were transferred from THQs to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital.

Rescue 1122 also performed duties at Eid congregations.