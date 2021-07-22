UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Received 264 Calls, Rescued 281 Persons On Eid

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Services known as Rescue-1122 had rescued 281 persons during emergencies on Eid day in in the district.

A spokesman of Rescue-1122 said on Thursday that 35 temporary posts across the district were established especially near to mosques, Eid Gahs and other public places to provide prompt response in case of any emergency.

Rescue-1122 received 264 emergency calls including 90 calls about road accidents on Eid day and it responded quickly and rescued 281 persons who were later on shifted to various hospitals for treatment, he added.

