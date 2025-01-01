Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Received 279,639 Calls During 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Rescue 1122 received 279,639 calls during 2024

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Sargodha Mazhar Shah said that Rescue 1122 during 2024 received 279,639 calls in which 69,510 were emergency calls whereas others were fake

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Sargodha Mazhar Shah said that Rescue 1122 during 2024 received 279,639 calls in which 69,510 were emergency calls whereas others were fake.

He said that 13089 road accidents, 48298 medical emergencies,797 burnt incidents,1176 crime related incidents, 37 drowned incidents, 6079 other emergencies including roof collapses and snake biting incidents were occurred and were dealt by Rescue-1122 emergency service Sargodha with professionalism.

Mazhar Shah further informed that 24966 people were provided first aid and rescued timely whereas 37103 people were shifted to hospital on serious conditions. He urged the masses to cooperate with the rescue men and avoid from fake calls as fake calls causing serious loss of state resources.

Related Topics

Road Sargodha Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high o ..

Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion

7 minutes ago
 WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent ba ..

WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis

1 minute ago
 ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on visi ..

ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on vision of PM

1 minute ago
 PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 2024

PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 2024

1 minute ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fa ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fazal Shakoor Khan inspects Soci ..

1 minute ago
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq seeks more vibrant role ..

4 minutes ago
 First case of new year registered against bootlegg ..

First case of new year registered against bootlegger

2 minutes ago
 DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resol ..

DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resolving public issues on priority

2 minutes ago
 CDA greenlights major development projects to tran ..

CDA greenlights major development projects to transform Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali

RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali

2 minutes ago
 Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliat ..

Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliation agreement for ensuring las ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan