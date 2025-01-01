Rescue 1122 received 279,639 calls during 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Sargodha Mazhar Shah said that Rescue 1122 during 2024 received 279,639 calls in which 69,510 were emergency calls whereas others were fake.

He said that 13089 road accidents, 48298 medical emergencies,797 burnt incidents,1176 crime related incidents, 37 drowned incidents, 6079 other emergencies including roof collapses and snake biting incidents were occurred and were dealt by Rescue-1122 emergency service Sargodha with professionalism.

Mazhar Shah further informed that 24966 people were provided first aid and rescued timely whereas 37103 people were shifted to hospital on serious conditions. He urged the masses to cooperate with the rescue men and avoid from fake calls as fake calls causing serious loss of state resources.