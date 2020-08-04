UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Received 6588 Calls During Eid-ul-Adha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Rescue 1122 received 6588 calls during Eid-ul-Adha

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 Emergency Service was operational during three days of Eid-ul-Adha and received 6588 calls including 636 emergency related calls.

According to District emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain, no untoward incident took place in Bahawalpur during Eid-ul-Azha.

He told that rescue workers were prompt in responding to these calls and average response time remained 6.18 minutes. The workers gave first aid to 870 people and moved them to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and tehsil headquarters hospitals.

Mobile Bike emergency Service and pedestrian service of Rescue1122 were also functional during Eid festival.

