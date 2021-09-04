Rescue 1122 received 7618 calls during last month: Report

Emergency Rescue Service 1122 District Bajaur received 7618 calls during last month among which 438 were emergency calls that were dealt efficiently

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Emergency Rescue Service 1122 District Bajaur received 7618 calls during last month among which 438 were emergency calls that were dealt efficiently.

According to monthly performance report issued from the office of District Emergency Officer, Muhammad Saad among 7618 calls received 29 were of road mishaps, 255 of medical emergencies, four of fire eruption, seven of firing, four of drowning incidents , four of deaths and 28 calls were from persons who sought assistance of various kinds.

Rescue 1122 also maintained minimum response time in providing on-the-spot first aid to injured persons in various incidents.

As many as 111 patients were shifted to various locations inside and outside of the district by trained professionals of Patient Referral Service, said that report.