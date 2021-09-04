UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Received 7618 Calls During Last Month: Report

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 10:06 PM

Rescue 1122 received 7618 calls during last month: Report

Emergency Rescue Service 1122 District Bajaur received 7618 calls during last month among which 438 were emergency calls that were dealt efficiently

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Emergency Rescue Service 1122 District Bajaur received 7618 calls during last month among which 438 were emergency calls that were dealt efficiently.

According to monthly performance report issued from the office of District Emergency Officer, Muhammad Saad among 7618 calls received 29 were of road mishaps, 255 of medical emergencies, four of fire eruption, seven of firing, four of drowning incidents , four of deaths and 28 calls were from persons who sought assistance of various kinds.

Rescue 1122 also maintained minimum response time in providing on-the-spot first aid to injured persons in various incidents.

As many as 111 patients were shifted to various locations inside and outside of the district by trained professionals of Patient Referral Service, said that report.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Road Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Gargash, UK Minister of State for South Asia and C ..

Gargash, UK Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth review bilateral r ..

1 hour ago
 Malan ton helps South Africa to 283-6 in rain-hit ..

Malan ton helps South Africa to 283-6 in rain-hit Sri Lanka ODI

20 seconds ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for city

Hot, humid weather forecast for city

25 seconds ago
 UK Embassy in Tashkent Denies Citizens Help to Ent ..

UK Embassy in Tashkent Denies Citizens Help to Enter Uzbekistan From Afghanistan ..

56 minutes ago
 Afghanistan's biggest money exchange market opens

Afghanistan's biggest money exchange market opens

56 minutes ago
 Two kids drowned in River Chenab

Two kids drowned in River Chenab

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.