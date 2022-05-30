UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Received Over 85 % Fake Calls In May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Khan on Monday said that Rescue 1122 received a total of 6,000 calls at its control room during May, out of which 1,300 were genuine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Khan on Monday said that Rescue 1122 received a total of 6,000 calls at its control room during May, out of which 1,300 were genuine.

In a video message, he shared that he personally checked the data of incoming calls, which showed 85% calls were fake.

The Rescue 1122 toll free number, Amin said, was setup to facilitate people at times of emergency and distress, but unfortunately people had been using it for making fun of the staff on duty, thereby obstructing the team from responding to emergency calls.

The Rescue 1122 staff, he said, may not respond in real emergency situation presuming their call as fake, for which they would not be held responsible.

He requested the people to cooperate with Rescue 1122 by refraining from making unnecessary calls, which is a punishable crime.

