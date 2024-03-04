Rescue 1122 Receives 12885 Disturbing Calls In Feb
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 06:32 PM
District Emergency Service Rescue 1122 has received 20774 calls on emergency helpline, out of which, some 12885 were noted disturbing calls while 4567 were observed real emergency calls during the last month of February
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) District Emergency Service Rescue 1122 has received 20774 calls on emergency helpline, out of which, some 12885 were noted disturbing calls while 4567 were observed real emergency calls during the last month of February.
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Hussain Mian disclosed the details of the emergency calls while presiding over a monthly meeting held here on Monday. In the meeting, the DEO reviewed the monthly performance of the department.
Sharing the details with participants of the meeting, he said that disturbing calls not only create problems for the performance of the department but it would also cause loss of the precious time for those people who missed their calls during real emergencies.
He urged the masses to avoid fake and disturbing calls on "emergency helpline" in order to save lives and times of other people.
He further said that department has received 20774 calls on the "helpline" during the last month, out of which, 12885 were noted as disturbing calls while 4567 were observed as emergency calls including 754 of road accidents, 3568 medical emergencies, 22 fire emergencies, 22 crime, two building collapse and 199 other emergencies.
The Rescue 1122 has rescued 4458 people, out of which, some 1899 persons were given first aid, while 2479 shifted to hospitals and 80 ill-fated persons died on the spot. He said that most of the emergencies were caused by violations of traffic laws. He further said that that violators must be treated strictly as per law of the country to minimize losses on roads.
APP/kmr/thh/
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surprises students with unannounced v ..
Dr Daryaab donates his recently published book to UoM library
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House
Court issues physical remand orders to three officers in corruption case
DCs inspect SSC examination centres to review arrangements
56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to zero: Survey
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspects proposed site for Cancer Hosp ..
LESCO's technical staff training starts
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting
Turkish president Erdogan holds talks with Greek premier
PSL 2024 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Tokyo stock market hits high; oil prices dip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surprises students with unannounced visit to Govt Pilot S ..6 minutes ago
-
Dr Daryaab donates his recently published book to UoM library6 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House6 minutes ago
-
Court issues physical remand orders to three officers in corruption case6 minutes ago
-
DCs inspect SSC examination centres to review arrangements3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspects proposed site for Cancer Hospital3 minutes ago
-
LESCO's technical staff training starts3 minutes ago
-
Delegation from Uganda embarks on five-day study visit to BISP office40 minutes ago
-
1st national immigration, welfare policy in its final stages: Dr. Arshad Mahmood1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz sees off outgoing PM after farewell, guard of honour1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House1 hour ago
-
Bridge collapse and drowning tragedy in IIOJK: four dead, one missing1 hour ago