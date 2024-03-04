Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Receives 12885 Disturbing Calls In Feb

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 06:32 PM

District Emergency Service Rescue 1122 has received 20774 calls on emergency helpline, out of which, some 12885 were noted disturbing calls while 4567 were observed real emergency calls during the last month of February

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Hussain Mian disclosed the details of the emergency calls while presiding over a monthly meeting held here on Monday. In the meeting, the DEO reviewed the monthly performance of the department.

Sharing the details with participants of the meeting, he said that disturbing calls not only create problems for the performance of the department but it would also cause loss of the precious time for those people who missed their calls during real emergencies.

He urged the masses to avoid fake and disturbing calls on "emergency helpline" in order to save lives and times of other people.

He further said that department has received 20774 calls on the "helpline" during the last month, out of which, 12885 were noted as disturbing calls while 4567 were observed as emergency calls including 754 of road accidents, 3568 medical emergencies, 22 fire emergencies, 22 crime, two building collapse and 199 other emergencies.

The Rescue 1122 has rescued 4458 people, out of which, some 1899 persons were given first aid, while 2479 shifted to hospitals and 80 ill-fated persons died on the spot. He said that most of the emergencies were caused by violations of traffic laws. He further said that that violators must be treated strictly as per law of the country to minimize losses on roads.

