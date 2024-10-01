Rescue-1122 receives 14,243 emergency calls

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Faisalabad received 14,243 emergency

calls during the last month.

According to a monthly report issued here on Tuesday, the rescue teams responded 2,975

accidents; 9,679 medical cases; 126 fire incidents; 338 crimes, eight drowning, 12 building

collapses and 1,105 miscellaneous emergencies.

The teams rescued 13,146 victims of different incidents and provided first aid to 6,879 injured

while 5,773 injured were shifted to different hospitals.