Rescue 1122 Receives 164,317 Calls Last Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:22 AM

Rescue 1122 receives 164,317 calls last month

The Rescue 1122 received a total of 164,317 calls during the last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Rescue 1122 received a total of 164,317 calls during the last month.

Rescue Spokesperson Zahid Latif on Monday said that 8,217 calls were of emergency while 32,937 calls were made for getting information.

He said 2,499 calls received regarding accidents, 4,768 of medical, 165 of fire incidents, 278 of crimes, nine of drowning, nine of building collapse and 488 of other emergencies.

He said the Rescue 1122 provided first aid to 3,529 people while 4,441 were shifted to hospitals in the district.

