Rescue 1122 receives 1702 emergency calls during June

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 had received 71, 959 calls from which 1702 emergency calls during last month of June.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum while giving briefing to mediapersons about last month performance, said on Thursday that they had rescued 1584 people in various emergencies during this period.

Similarly, Rescue teams treated 477 road accidents, 734 medical, 23 of fire, 112 of crimes, seven drowning, five of building collapse and 344 mislenous calls.

First aid was provided to 174 people and shifted 1305 patients to hospitals.

While 501 patients were shifted to big hospitals from small hospitals under patient referral service.

Rescuers were playing role as frontman against the corona virus pandemic and shifting affected people to hospitals and isolation wards round the clock.

Dis-infection spray was also being made across the district to protect the masses.

DEO Rescue 1122 appealed the people to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the government to get rid off from COVID-19 soon.