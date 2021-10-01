UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Receives 182,245 Calls Last Month

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 04:00 PM

Rescue-1122 receives 182,245 calls last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab emergency service,Rescue-1122 office received 182,245 calls including 8,543 emergency calls during the month of September.

A spokesperson to Rescue-1122 Zahid Latif said here Friday the teams rescued 8,779 victims in different incidents during the month.

3,509 injured were provided first aid and 4,828 were shifted to different hospitals.

Rescue teams immediately responded to emergency calls including 2,320 road accidents, 5279 medical, 87 fire eruption, 216 crime incidents, 9 drowning, 10 building collapse and 641 miscellaneous emergencies during the month.

