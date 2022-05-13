UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Receives 7000 Fake Calls Out Of 7202 In April In Upper Chitral

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 04:12 PM

District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Amjad Khan Friday said that 1122 received as many as 7202 calls related to different emergencies during the month of April in Upper Chital and found 7000 calls fake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Amjad Khan Friday said that 1122 received as many as 7202 calls related to different emergencies during the month of April in Upper Chital and found 7000 calls fake.

In a monthly performance report released here, he said that Rescue-1122 responded to 122 different emergencies in Upper Chitral including 114 medical emergencies, one incident of fire and six traffic accidents.

He said that under patient referral services 37 persons were shifted to hospitals out of the city and also provided medical aid to various hospitals of the district.

The DEO urged masses to avoid fake calls as it could waste time and resources of the department and manpower.

