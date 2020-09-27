UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Receives 790,721 Obnoxious, Irrelevant Calls In 2020

Sun 27th September 2020



RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi have advised the citizens not to bother it with prank calls as the service received 790,721 obnoxious, irrelevant calls in 2020.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi Ali Hussain, most of the calls, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi received this year were irrelevant including obnoxious, distorted, blank, dropped, wrong and fake calls.

He informed APP that the service rescued 26,630 victims of emergencies in different operations conducted in Rawalpindi during 2020.

Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi maintaining an average response time of seven minutes responded 25,275 emergency calls received in Rawalpindi and other tehsils of the district and rescued 26,630 victims of emergencies.

He said that total 1523,256 calls were received in Command and Control Room, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi including 25,275 emergency calls. 790,721 calls were obnoxious and irrelevant and 642954 calls were distorted, blank or dropped calls, he added. 7583 traffic accidents occurred during the year while 13,264 medical emergencies, 727 fire incidents, 810 crime cases, 17 building collapse and 26 explosions were reported during 2020.

Rescue-1122 also conducted several special rescue operations besides responding 2,814 miscellaneous emergencies and the PES made all out efforts to save precious lives and properties of the citizens worth billion of rupees. He informed that 1433,675 calls were bogus, wrong calls, obnoxious, irrelevant, distorted, blank and dropped calls, received in 2020. Irrelevant and fake calls caused wastage of precious time of the rescuers, he added. He asked the public to avoid making useless calls to the rescue services because it usually caused wastage of their precious time and kept the entire communication system engaged. As many as 50,068 information seeking calls were made on 1122 number of Punjab Emergency Service besides 13,742 wrong calls and 496 fake calls. To a question he informed that total 9052 injured persons were provided first aid on the spot by Rescue staff while 15,684 patients were shifted to nearby hospitals. 185 flood evacuated victims were also shifted to different hospitals for medical treatment, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

