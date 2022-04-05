UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Receives 7k Fake Calls Out Of 7202 In March In Upper Chitral

Published April 05, 2022

Rescue-1122 receives 7k fake calls out of 7202 in March in Upper Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) ::District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Amjad Khan Tuesday said that 1122 received as many as 7202 calls related to different emergencies during the month of March in Upper Chitral and found 7000 calls fake.

In a monthly performance report released here, he said that Rescue-1122 responded to 122 different emergencies in Upper Chitral including 114 medical emergencies, one incident of fire and six different traffic accidents.

He said that under patient referral services 37 persons were shifted to hospitals out of the city and also provided medical aid to various hospitals of the district.

The DEO urged masses to avoid fake calls as it could waste time and resources of the department and manpower.

