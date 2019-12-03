UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Receives 86,649 Bogus Calls

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:16 PM

Rescue-1122 receives 86,649 bogus calls

Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) received 86,649 irrelevant/unnecessary/bogus phone calls out of total 95,761 calls in its control room during last month (November)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) received 86,649 irrelevant/unnecessary/bogus phone calls out of total 95,761 calls in its control room during last month (November).

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Engineer Ihtesham Wahla Tuesday appealed the citizens to avoid fake/unnecessary calls at rescue helpline which waste the time.

He said that rescue workers provided medical emergency service to 9,112 patients during the month. The rescue teams provided on the spot first aid to 3,735 patients and shifted 5,237 patients to different hospitals.

Rescue control room received 19,552 information seeking calls also during the said period, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab November Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Custodian of shrine who killed 20 people sentenced ..

6 minutes ago

PCB statement on curators and cricket grounds audi ..

11 minutes ago

302 awarded degrees at 12th Convocation of NUST Sc ..

13 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler ..

20 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.50 a barrel M ..

20 minutes ago

Italian Banking Giant UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.