Rescue-1122 receives 86,649 bogus calls

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) received 86,649 irrelevant/unnecessary/bogus phone calls out of total 95,761 calls in its control room during last month (November).

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Engineer Ihtesham Wahla Tuesday appealed the citizens to avoid fake/unnecessary calls at rescue helpline which waste the time.

He said that rescue workers provided medical emergency service to 9,112 patients during the month. The rescue teams provided on the spot first aid to 3,735 patients and shifted 5,237 patients to different hospitals.

Rescue control room received 19,552 information seeking calls also during the said period, he added.