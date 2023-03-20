Rescue 1122 recovered the dead body of minor girl from Dhamtoor bypass road

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Monday recovered the dead body of a five-year-old girl named Samaviya Noor, daughter of Safir Ahmed, who drowned in the Bilal Town Garga Nullah after a heavy downpour in Abbottabad yesterday.

Despite a four hour long effort rescue workers could not recover the dead body of the minor girl due to darkness and the heavy flow of the water in Nullah.

Today morning the rescue operation led by Emergency Officer Fahad Ali Masood started in the area of Kala Pul, Bilal Town and Dhamtoor.

After a three-hour search operation the dead body of the girl was found on Dahmthor Bypass and was shifted to DHQ Hospital.