Rescue 1122 Recovers 4 Injured From 850 Feet Deep Gorge

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad after a struggle of 16 hours recovered four injured from 850 feet deep gorge when their car fell in the early morning in village Liat Batangi while taking a sharp turn.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, "a motor car fell into an 850 feet deep gorge at a sharp turn at Liat Batingi resulting in four people being injured in the accident. Rescue 1122 rescuers transferred the injured to the DHQ Hospital.

On the second day of the accident, Rescue 1122's recovery team started the operation to recover the car while District Emergency Officer Mohammad Arif Khatak and Emergency Officer Fahd Ali Masood accompanied the special rescue team towards the accident.

The most difficult operation was completed after 16 hours of exhausting effort. 15 rescuers of Rescue 1122 participated in the operation, and District Emergency Officer Mohammad Arif Khatak and Emergency Officer Fahd Ali Masood personally supervised the entire operation.

The people of the area and relatives appreciated the services of Rescue 1122 for making the most difficult operation successful."

