Rescue 1122 recovers a monkey stranded in tree

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday recovered a monkey entangled in date tree in Sanwan area .

According to Rescue 1122, a monkey got entangled in a date. The local people tried to recover the monkey but they could not succeed.

They informed Rescue 1122 for the recovery of the monkey. The rescue team started operation and recover the monkey safely.