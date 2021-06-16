UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Recovers A Monkey Stranded In Tree

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 04:52 PM

Rescue 1122 recovers a monkey stranded in tree

Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday recovered a monkey entangled in date tree in Sanwan area

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday recovered a monkey entangled in date tree in Sanwan area .

According to Rescue 1122, a monkey got entangled in a date. The local people tried to recover the monkey but they could not succeed.

They informed Rescue 1122 for the recovery of the monkey. The rescue team started operation and recover the monkey safely.

Related Topics

Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Malaika Bukhari says PML-N has record of attacking ..

2 minutes ago

UAE cradles highly conducive investment environmen ..

8 minutes ago

Low laying areas of various districts in Sindh may ..

18 seconds ago

Britain asks EU for extension of Brexit 'sausage w ..

20 seconds ago

Murray and Venus WIlliams handed Wimbledon wildcar ..

23 seconds ago

Moscow's Policy Choices 'Created a Negative Spiral ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.