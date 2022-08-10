Rescue 1122 recovers body from canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 recovered a body of youngster from canal at Dera Ghazi Khan.

The deceased is identified as Hassan (16) son of Hafiz Ibrahim was bathing in canal, near Gudai Chungi where he drowned.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and recovered the deceased kid from distance of one kilometer from the bathing area.

The canal is about 15 deep and 200 feet wide, said Rescue officials.

The dead body was handed over to the heirs.