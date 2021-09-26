Rescue 1122 recovers bull safely from deep ditch

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 recovered the bull safely which fell into 18 feet deep ditch near rural health centre Rohilanwali on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, Rescue control room received a call that a bull was suddenly fell into a deep ditch near rural health centre Rohilanwali.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operation and rescued the bull safely after struggle hard.

Later, the bull was handed over to the owner.