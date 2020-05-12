UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RESCUE-1122 Recovers Dead Bodies Of 25yr Girl, Boy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:02 PM

The emergency services RESCUE-1122 and District Administration on Tuesday recovered dead bodies of a 25 years old girl who fell into a well and a young boy who sunk in rive while capturing his selfi on river bank

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ): The emergency services RESCUE-1122 and District Administration on Tuesday recovered dead bodies of a 25 years old girl who fell into a well and a young boy who sunk in rive while capturing his selfi on river bank.

According to an official of RESCUE-1122, a girl identified as Fatima was slipped and fell into a well in Kagha village of Tehsil Momonaad here. On getting information RESCUE-1122 official rushed to the site and recovered the body and handed over bereaved family.

In another rescue operation, officials of 1122 recovered body of a young boy who fell into river Silly Patti River in Tehsil Panjgora while taking his selfi three days back.

After a comprehensive rescue operation the dead body was found and recovered and later handed over the bereaved family.

According to district administration it was third incident on the river bank despite ban on visit to the site by the district administration. It said that police have already arrested 11 local tourists from the site over violation of section 144.

