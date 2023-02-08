Rescue 1122 recovers dead body hanging at electric pole

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The dead body of a citizen was found hanging at an electricity pole near bypass here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, local people informed Rescue 1122 about a dead body hanging at an electric pole.

Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the site and recovered the dead body. The dead body was strangled with clothes. The deceased was identified as Ghulam Akbar, son of Elahi Bukhash, resident of village Basirah. Sadar Police registered the case and started an investigation into the incident.