Rescue 1122 Recovers Dead Body Of Minor Girl Enclosed In Bag

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Rescue 1122 recovers dead body of minor girl enclosed in bag

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Rescue 1122 recovered a dead body of minor baby girl enclosed in a sack, near Al-Khair Flour Mill here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the kid's dead body was found in a bag. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to Nishtar hospital. However, the local police are investigating the incident.

