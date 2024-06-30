Rescue 1122 recovers dead body of minor girl enclosed in bag

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Rescue 1122 recovered a dead body of minor baby girl enclosed in a sack, near Al-Khair Flour Mill here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the kid's dead body was found in a bag. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to Nishtar hospital. However, the local police are investigating the incident.