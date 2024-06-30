Rescue 1122 Recovers Dead Body Of Minor Girl Enclosed In Bag
Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 12:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Rescue 1122 recovered a dead body of minor baby girl enclosed in a sack, near Al-Khair Flour Mill here on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122, the kid's dead body was found in a bag. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to Nishtar hospital. However, the local police are investigating the incident.
