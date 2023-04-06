Rescue 1122 recovers donkey safely from manhole

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 recovered a donkey safely from a manhole near Kalma Chowk.

According to Rescue 1122, some local people called Rescue 1122 and informed them about a donkey that fell down into a manhole near Kalma Chowk. Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the site and recovered the fallen donkey safely from the manhole. The citizens extolled the compassionate gesture and thanked the Rescuers.