Rescue 1122 Recovers Four Children, Man Alive From Rubbles Of BHU Roof
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The teams of Rescue 1122 here on Monday pulled out four children and a man alive from rubble of the roof of a temporarily built hospital (BHU) for Afghan refugees in Badhabair area.
According to the spokesman of Rescue-1122, the roof of BHU which was affected due to recent widespread rains in the province, caved in all of a sudden and buried the children and a person standing underneath.
He said that all the children and the man were recovered safely and shifted to Lady Reading Hospital after the first aid treatment.
