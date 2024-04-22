Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Recovers Four Children, Man Alive From Rubbles Of BHU Roof

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Rescue 1122 recovers four children, man alive from rubbles of BHU roof

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The teams of Rescue 1122 here on Monday pulled out four children and a man alive from rubble of the roof of a temporarily built hospital (BHU) for Afghan refugees in Badhabair area.

According to the spokesman of Rescue-1122, the roof of BHU which was affected due to recent widespread rains in the province, caved in all of a sudden and buried the children and a person standing underneath.

He said that all the children and the man were recovered safely and shifted to Lady Reading Hospital after the first aid treatment.

