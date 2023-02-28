UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Recovers Ox From Deep Well

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 recovered an Ox from a 30 feet deep well at Basti Gulab near Sher Shah, here on Tuesday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the local people informed Rescue 1122 about the falling of an Ox into a deep well.

The team rushed to the site and recovered the injured Ox safely.

The Ox was stated to be precious by the local people. The owner and other local people appreciated the kind gesture shown by the rescue team.

