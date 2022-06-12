Rescue 1122 recovers peacock safely from deep well in Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 recovered a peacock safely when it fell down into a deep well, at Chak No 18, in Khanewal.

Local people informed Rescue 1122 about a trapped peacock and requested for its safe recovery from a deep well.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the site and safely recovered the precious peacock. The peacock belonged to a jawan of Pakistan army. He along with his other colleagues appreciated the swift services and professionalism of Rescue 1122 officials.