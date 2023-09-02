Open Menu

Rescue-1122 Recovers Two Bodies Drowned In Swat River, Search For One Missing Continue

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2023 | 05:11 PM

Rescue-1122 recovers two bodies drowned in Swat River, search for one missing continue

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The officials of the Rescue-1122 Dir Lower have recovered two bodies of the three persons who drowned in River Swat on Friday, last.

After a long search, the officials of Rescue-1122 managed to recover the bodies of two of the three people who drowned in the Swat River.

The teams of Rescue-1122 Lower Dir continued the rescue operation in Swat River for the second day as well. Three youth belonging to Kalangi in Swat River on Friday, the body of one of the three youth was recovered by the rescue team last night and handed over to the family members while the two youth were being searched. The search operation was continued wherein the body of another young man, Abuzar, was also recovered from the Swat River.

Related Topics

Swat Young Man Dir Family From

Recent Stories

TikTok sensation Mahek Bukhari, her mother jailed ..

TikTok sensation Mahek Bukhari, her mother jailed in double murder case

40 seconds ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after b ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after brief disruption due to rain

2 hours ago
 Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive in ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive into traditional maritime practi ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Paki ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in div ..

Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in diverse areas

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

4 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Sc ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

4 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further st ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties with Iran

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

9 hours ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan