UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Recovers Two Bodies From River

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Rescue 1122 recovers two bodies from river

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 on Sunday recovered the bodies of two men who drowned in the Indus River the other day.

According to Rescue 1122 media coordination Aizaz Mehmood, both namely Nasir Shehzad and Habib belonged to the Swabi district were drowned in the Indus River while swimming in it near Mufti-Mahmood Eye Hospital on Saturday.

After receiving information about the incident, Rescue 1122 immediately started operations to search for the drowned persons despite bad weather conditions in the area.

The operation remained continued under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Owais Babar for the second consecutive day.

The rescuers fished out the bodies on Sunday and shifted them to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

Related Topics

Weather Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Swabi Rescue 1122 Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

1 hour ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

1 hour ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

1 hour ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

1 hour ago
 Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embod ..

Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embodies an unwavering commitment t ..

1 hour ago
 UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: A ..

UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: Al Marri

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.