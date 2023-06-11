Rescue 1122 recovers two bodies from river

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 on Sunday recovered the bodies of two men who drowned in the Indus River the other day.

According to Rescue 1122 media coordination Aizaz Mehmood, both namely Nasir Shehzad and Habib belonged to the Swabi district were drowned in the Indus River while swimming in it near Mufti-Mahmood Eye Hospital on Saturday.

After receiving information about the incident, Rescue 1122 immediately started operations to search for the drowned persons despite bad weather conditions in the area.

The operation remained continued under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Owais Babar for the second consecutive day.

The rescuers fished out the bodies on Sunday and shifted them to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.