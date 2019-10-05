Rescue 1122 recovers unknown corpse from canal

Rescue 1122 recovered a body of teenager boy from Head Nobahar canal during a search operation for another kid who drowned into canal on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) Rescue 1122 recovered a body of teenager boy from Head Nobahar canal during a search operation for another kid who drowned into canal on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Rescue team restarted operation to recover kid Muhammad Kashif (14) from Head Nobahar Canal who drowned on Friday last.

During search operation on Saturday morning to recover the body of Muhammad Kashif, rescue divers recovered another body of another unknown teenager kid from the canal. However the operation is in progress till the filing of this news item for the recovery of Kashif's body.