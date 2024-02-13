Rescue 1122 recovers unknown dead body

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Rescue 1122 recovered a dead body of an unknown person from the Bhuttapur flyover near Muzaffargarh.

According to official sources, local people informed Rescue 1122 about a dead body under the Bhuttapur flyover.

A Rescue 1122 team rushed to the site and shifted the body to the district headquarters hospital.

The age of the deceased person is stated as nearly 45 years old. Muzaffargarh police are also working to ascertain the identity of the body.

The police also registered the case.