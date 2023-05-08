UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Registering All Private Ambulances: DEO

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Rescue-1122 registering all private ambulances: DEO

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal has said that Rescue 1122 has launched a campaign to register all private ambulances across the district.

He stated this during a meeting held here on Monday with the officials of private ambulances at the Central Rescue-1122 station.

The DEO said the purpose of registering all private ambulances was preparations for any emergency. He said Rescue-1122 had registered 46 private ambulances in the first phase. He urged the In-charge Registration Private Ambulances Muhammad Asif to ensure the presence of essential life-saving equipment inside the ambulances.

He said that Rescue-1122 would also impart basic life-saving training to the drivers, staff and owners of private ambulances to save patients' lives in any emergency during patient shifting.

Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid also appreciated all private ambulances for their cooperation with the rescue and said that this initiative is good for the safety of the community.

Representatives of private ambulances also pledged full cooperation.

