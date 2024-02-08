Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Releases Alternative Numbers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Rescue 1122 releases alternative numbers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has released alternative telephone numbers to deal any emergency after suspension of mobile phone service.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Zahid Lateef said here on Thursday that the people might face difficulties in contact Rescue 1122 through its emergency call number (1122) due to suspension of mobile phone and internet service.

Therefore, the Rescue 1122 has released alternative emergency call numbers 041-9201540 and 041-9201541 and the people could contact Rescue 1122 through land-line numbers in case of any emergency, he added.

Related Topics

Internet Punjab Mobile Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

11 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

12 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

12 hours ago
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

12 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

12 hours ago
 Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

12 hours ago
 Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks i ..

Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls

12 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate ..

Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results

12 hours ago
 UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin ..

UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan