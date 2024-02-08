Rescue 1122 Releases Alternative Numbers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 11:40 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has released alternative telephone numbers to deal any emergency after suspension of mobile phone service.
Rescue 1122 spokesman Zahid Lateef said here on Thursday that the people might face difficulties in contact Rescue 1122 through its emergency call number (1122) due to suspension of mobile phone and internet service.
Therefore, the Rescue 1122 has released alternative emergency call numbers 041-9201540 and 041-9201541 and the people could contact Rescue 1122 through land-line numbers in case of any emergency, he added.
Recent Stories
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day3 minutes ago
-
DROs, ROs of NA 235, NA 248 confirm start of polling: EC Spokesman5 minutes ago
-
Solangi urges masses to exercise right to vote for strengthing democracy5 minutes ago
-
PEC Punjab urges voters to exercise right to vote6 minutes ago
-
Polling continues peacefully in PP-1415 minutes ago
-
DRO visits different polling stations16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Election Control Room16 minutes ago
-
Polling process for General Election 2024 continues smoothly across country16 minutes ago
-
Smooth, peaceful voting process underway amid tight security: ECP Spokesperson16 minutes ago
-
A total of 3925 candidates run for NA, PA general seats in Sindh26 minutes ago
-
Long queues of voters outside country polling stations witnesses36 minutes ago
-
Staff of PRC, Rescue 1122 deployed for emergency36 minutes ago