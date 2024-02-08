Rescue 1122 releases alternative numbers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has released alternative telephone numbers to deal any emergency after suspension of mobile phone service.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Zahid Lateef said here on Thursday that the people might face difficulties in contact Rescue 1122 through its emergency call number (1122) due to suspension of mobile phone and internet service.

Therefore, the Rescue 1122 has released alternative emergency call numbers 041-9201540 and 041-9201541 and the people could contact Rescue 1122 through land-line numbers in case of any emergency, he added.