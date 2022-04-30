UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Releases Eid Emergency Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Rescue 1122 releases Eid Emergency Plan

Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has released Eid Emergency Plan to deal with any emergent situation during Eid holidays

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has released Eid Emergency Plan to deal with any emergent situation during Eid holidays.

In this connection, leaves of Rescue staff have also been cancelled and directed them to remain available round the clock for emergency call.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Ehtisham Wahla said here Saturday that rescue staff along with ambulances would remain present around major Eid congregations and it would provide quick response in case of any emergency.

He said that 33 temporary rescue posts were established across the district where 39 ambulances would remain present to deal with emergent situation during holidays of Eidul Fitr 2022.

The volunteers who had completed their rescue training from Punjab Emergency Service were also called to perform rescue duty during Eid days, he added.

He further said that staff of Rescue Control Room would also remain alert 24 hour to take prompt action after receiving emergency calls. In this connection, control room would also monitor all rescue operations through call recording software, vehicle tracking system and IP cameras.

He said that the entire rescue staff was directed to perform their duties vigilantly as no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated at all, he added.

He also appealed to the general public to control their children from one-wheeling, bathing in canals and resorting to jubilant firing on the eve of Eid as these activities were dangerous and might cause any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Firing Punjab Holidays Vehicle Alert Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Federal Ombudsman's regional head visit utility st ..

Federal Ombudsman's regional head visit utility stores

1 minute ago
 Moon sighting body to meet on Sunday

Moon sighting body to meet on Sunday

1 minute ago
 Park maintenance, cleanliness to continue during E ..

Park maintenance, cleanliness to continue during Eid holidays

1 minute ago
 39 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

39 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

1 minute ago
 Polio drive to start from May 23

Polio drive to start from May 23

4 minutes ago
 Govt announces 90 days remission in prisoners' sen ..

Govt announces 90 days remission in prisoners' sentences on Eid ul Fitr

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.