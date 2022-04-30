Rescue 1122 releases Eid Emergency Plan

Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has released Eid Emergency Plan to deal with any emergent situation during Eid holidays

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has released Eid Emergency Plan to deal with any emergent situation during Eid holidays.

In this connection, leaves of Rescue staff have also been cancelled and directed them to remain available round the clock for emergency call.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Ehtisham Wahla said here Saturday that rescue staff along with ambulances would remain present around major Eid congregations and it would provide quick response in case of any emergency.

He said that 33 temporary rescue posts were established across the district where 39 ambulances would remain present to deal with emergent situation during holidays of Eidul Fitr 2022.

The volunteers who had completed their rescue training from Punjab Emergency Service were also called to perform rescue duty during Eid days, he added.

He further said that staff of Rescue Control Room would also remain alert 24 hour to take prompt action after receiving emergency calls. In this connection, control room would also monitor all rescue operations through call recording software, vehicle tracking system and IP cameras.

He said that the entire rescue staff was directed to perform their duties vigilantly as no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated at all, he added.

He also appealed to the general public to control their children from one-wheeling, bathing in canals and resorting to jubilant firing on the eve of Eid as these activities were dangerous and might cause any untoward incident.