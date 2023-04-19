Rescue 1122 releases Eid emergency plan

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) released an Eid Emergency plan to deal with any emergency situation during holidays of Eid.

In this connection, leaves of the staff have also been cancelled and directed them to remain available round-the-clock for emergency call.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtisham Wahla, during the media briefing, said on Wednesday that rescue staff with ambulances would remain present around major Eid congregations and it would provide quick response in case of any emergency.

He said 42 temporary rescue posts had also been set up in the district to deal with an emergency situation during holidays of Eidul.

He said call recording software, vehicle tracking system and cameras had been installed in a control room to monitor the entire rescue activities in the district during Eid holidays.

An inspection team headed by Emergency Officer Operations Engineer Tariq Mehmood was constitutedto check performance of rescue staff, he added.