Rescue 1122 releases Eid Emergency Plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has released Eid Emergency Plan to deal with any emergent situation during Eid holidays.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Engineer Ehtisham Wahla said here on Monday that leaves of rescue staff had been cancelled and directed them to remain available round the clock for emergency call.

He said that special teams were constituted under supervision of Emergency Officer (Operations) Engineer Tariq Mehmood whereas staff of Rescue Control Room would remain alert round the clock.

He said that the entire district especially Faisalabad would be monitoring through call recording software, vehicle tracking system and IP cameras while the staff of Control Room would give prompt response in case of any emergency.

He said that rescue staff along with ambulances would remain present around major Eid congregations whereas temporary rescue posts were also set up at 42 sites at public places including cattle markets across the district.

He said that necessary equipment including emergency vehicles, ambulances, motorbike ambulances, fire-fighting vehicles were provided at all pickets and their staff would give quick response in case of any emergency during holidays of Eid-ul-Azha.

The volunteers who had completed their rescue training from Punjab Emergency Service had also been called to perform rescue duty during Eid days, he added.