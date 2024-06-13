Rescue 1122 releases Eid emergency plan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has released an emergency plan

to deal with any situation during Eid holidays.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Mazhar Shah said on Thursday that leaves

of the staff had been canceled and directed them to remain available round-the-clock

for an emergency call.

He said special teams were constituted under supervision of Emergency Officer (Operations) whereas staff of the Rescue Control Room would remain alert.