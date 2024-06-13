Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Releases Eid Emergency Plan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Rescue 1122 releases Eid emergency plan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has released an emergency plan

to deal with any situation during Eid holidays.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Mazhar Shah said on Thursday that leaves

of the staff had been canceled and directed them to remain available round-the-clock

for an emergency call.

He said special teams were constituted under supervision of Emergency Officer (Operations) whereas staff of the Rescue Control Room would remain alert.

Related Topics

Punjab Holidays Alert Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

53 minutes ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

1 hour ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

3 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

3 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

16 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

16 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

16 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

16 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan