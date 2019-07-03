Rescue 1122 releases report 'June 2019 Performance'

Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region has released report on performance of the organization during the month of June

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region has released report on performance of the organization during the month of June.

According to the report, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region received 45,747 phone calls in month of June 2019. Out of total received phone calls, 4,328 phone calls were related to emergency incidents including road accidents and fire.

"The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region teams tackled emergency incidents and provided emergency relief and carried out rescue operations including 999 traffic accidents, 49 fire incidents, 98 fight incidents and 2,639 medical related incidents," it said.

It further said that rescuer teams of the organization rescued 4,241 people, of them 1,449 were provided with medical first aid on the spot. The rescue teams transferred 2,792 injured persons to hospitals in June 2019.