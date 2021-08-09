UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Releases Rescue Plan For Muharramul Haram

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:44 PM

Rescue-1122 releases rescue plan for Muharramul Haram

Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122, has released a rescue plan in connection with Muharramul Haram and cancelled leaves of staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122, has released a rescue plan in connection with Muharramul Haram and cancelled leaves of staff.

Spokesperson Zahid Latif said here that all rescue teams have been put on high alert and leaves of the staff have been cancelled.

Over 700 rescuers will perform duty in the district on the occasion of Muharramul Haram.

As many as 45 rescue points have been set up on the way of mourning processions; besides this, 35 ambulances, 25 fire fighting vehicles, and 100 motorbike ambulances will remain alert.

In this connection, an important meeting was held with DO Emergency Ihtesham Wahla in the chair in which arrangements for the Muharramul Haram were discussed in detail.

