Rescue 1122 Relieves Cat Trapped In Barbed Wire

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Rescue 1122 relieves cat trapped in barbed wire

The Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi on Thursday while maintaining it's tradition of helping all in distress rescued a cat trapped in barbed wire and set another example of service to the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi on Thursday while maintaining it's tradition of helping all in distress rescued a cat trapped in barbed wire and set another example of service to the people.

The Rescue team relieved the cat trapped in a barbed wire fence on the wall of a school in PWD, said the Rescue 1122 spokesperson Usman Gujjar.

The Rescue 1122 personnel released the cat after giving first aid as it was slightly injured.

More Stories From Pakistan

>