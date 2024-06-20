Rescue 1122 remained on high alert during Eid holidays

On the direction of Secretary Punjab Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Rescue 1122 under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal remained on high alert during Eid holidays

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) On the direction of Secretary Punjab Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Rescue 1122 under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal remained on high alert during Eid holidays.

According to Rescue spokesperson, the Rescue Command and Control Room received 3672 calls during the Eid holidays, of which 479 were emergency calls.

DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that the emergency calls included 153 traffic accidents, 13 crime incidents, 32 fire incidents, 202 medical emergencies, 4 falls from a height, 1 drowning and 74 miscellaneous incidents.

He said that Rescue 1122 provided first-aid to 165 injured on the spot while 223 victims were shifted to hospitals.

He further said that during the Eid holidays, rescuers were on duty at various recreational spots on the canals and also at Head Marala. The DEO said that during the Eid holidays, rescue guards under the leadership of District Warden Jameel Janjua remained on high alert to deal with any emergency.