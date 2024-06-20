Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Remained On High Alert During Eid Holidays

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 06:19 PM

Rescue 1122 remained on high alert during Eid holidays

On the direction of Secretary Punjab Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Rescue 1122 under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal remained on high alert during Eid holidays

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) On the direction of Secretary Punjab Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Rescue 1122 under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal remained on high alert during Eid holidays.

According to Rescue spokesperson, the Rescue Command and Control Room received 3672 calls during the Eid holidays, of which 479 were emergency calls.

DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that the emergency calls included 153 traffic accidents, 13 crime incidents, 32 fire incidents, 202 medical emergencies, 4 falls from a height, 1 drowning and 74 miscellaneous incidents.

He said that Rescue 1122 provided first-aid to 165 injured on the spot while 223 victims were shifted to hospitals.

He further said that during the Eid holidays, rescuers were on duty at various recreational spots on the canals and also at Head Marala. The DEO said that during the Eid holidays, rescue guards under the leadership of District Warden Jameel Janjua remained on high alert to deal with any emergency.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Punjab Holidays Traffic Alert Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Researc ..

Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) chief Karamat Ali pa ..

23 seconds ago
 CM announces one-month pay for workers removing an ..

CM announces one-month pay for workers removing animal waste during Eid

14 seconds ago
 WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid

WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid

15 seconds ago
 Residents demand to shift animal hide godowns from ..

Residents demand to shift animal hide godowns from residential areas

18 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana ..

Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain directs for au ..

21 seconds ago
 Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with soc ..

Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with society

14 minutes ago
Performance of four educational departments review ..

Performance of four educational departments reviewed

14 minutes ago
 Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer compan ..

Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer companies to determine production co ..

14 minutes ago
 Bank of England freezes rate before UK election

Bank of England freezes rate before UK election

22 minutes ago
 China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new rai ..

China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new railway to enhance trade, economi ..

22 minutes ago
 PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points

PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points

22 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 10 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against Dollar

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan