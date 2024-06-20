Rescue 1122 Remained On High Alert During Eid Holidays
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 06:19 PM
On the direction of Secretary Punjab Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Rescue 1122 under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal remained on high alert during Eid holidays
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) On the direction of Secretary Punjab Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Rescue 1122 under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal remained on high alert during Eid holidays.
According to Rescue spokesperson, the Rescue Command and Control Room received 3672 calls during the Eid holidays, of which 479 were emergency calls.
DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that the emergency calls included 153 traffic accidents, 13 crime incidents, 32 fire incidents, 202 medical emergencies, 4 falls from a height, 1 drowning and 74 miscellaneous incidents.
He said that Rescue 1122 provided first-aid to 165 injured on the spot while 223 victims were shifted to hospitals.
He further said that during the Eid holidays, rescuers were on duty at various recreational spots on the canals and also at Head Marala. The DEO said that during the Eid holidays, rescue guards under the leadership of District Warden Jameel Janjua remained on high alert to deal with any emergency.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) chief Karamat Ali pa ..
CM announces one-month pay for workers removing animal waste during Eid
WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid
Residents demand to shift animal hide godowns from residential areas
Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain directs for au ..
Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with society
Performance of four educational departments reviewed
Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer companies to determine production co ..
Bank of England freezes rate before UK election
China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new railway to enhance trade, economi ..
PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against Dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) chief Karamat Ali passes away23 seconds ago
-
CM announces one-month pay for workers removing animal waste during Eid14 seconds ago
-
WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid15 seconds ago
-
Residents demand to shift animal hide godowns from residential areas18 seconds ago
-
Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with society14 minutes ago
-
Performance of four educational departments reviewed14 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug supplier in injured condition29 minutes ago
-
SWMC, MCs dispose of 8213 tonnes waste of sacrificial animals in three days of Eidul Azha39 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to resolve issues: KP Governor39 minutes ago
-
Another two victims of laptop battery explosion die in Allied Hospital49 minutes ago
-
Former Governor commends efforts of BWMC management during Eid holidays49 minutes ago
-
Multiple agri projects underway to unleash green revolution: Kundi59 minutes ago