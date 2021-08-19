Rescue-1122 remains alert on Ashura

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 staff remained on alert on the occasion of Ashura here on Thursday.

More than 700 rescue personnel performed duty at various places across the district to deal with any emergency situation.

District Emergency Officer Ehtesham Wahla and Emergency Officer Operations Ghulam Shabbir visited all the rescue points and reviewed their rescue arrangements.

Talking to media persons Ehtesham Wahla said that Rescue-1122 had set up 51 rescue points to provide prompt treatment and first aid to the mourners while 35 ambulances and 25 fire vehicles remained present at the entry and exit points of the mourning processions.

Similarly, 100 motorbike ambulances were also deployed for immediate rescue service in the narrow streets so that timely medical aid could be provided in case of any untoward incident, he added.