Rescue 1122 remains alert on first day of Eid

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) The Rescue 1122 officials during the first Eid day remained alert

as more than 500 rescuers were deployed.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah, including officials, were remained in

the field.

Mazhar Shah said: "We are fully prepared to handle any emergency, ensuring safety

and well-being of the public during the holidays".

As a part of the plan, 26 ambulances, six fire brigades, three rescue vehicles, and 49 rescue

bikes are in the field.

The staff with ambulances had been deployed at key locations, including Eidgahs,

across the district.