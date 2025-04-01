Rescue 1122 Remains High Alert During Eid Festivities
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) remained high alert during Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 to ensure public safety and prompt emergency response.
District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said here on Tuesday that rescue personnel were deployed at key locations in the district including Samundri, Jaranwala, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra to provide immediate assistance to the people in emergencies.
He said that more than 800 rescue officials actively performed duties throughout the district to respond to any emergency.
On first day of the Eid, 159 road traffic accidents were reported in addition to 252 medical emergencies and 17 fire incidents in Faisalabad. The rescue teams successfully provided assistance to 509 people in these emergencies.
Rescue 1122 is committed to serve the public during all Eid days by ensuring timely response and effective emergency management, he added.
Recent Stories
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 remains high alert during Eid festivities6 minutes ago
-
Festivities of Eid continue on second consecutive day26 minutes ago
-
24 injured in Larkana road accident36 minutes ago
-
NDMA to dispatch humanitarian aid for earthquake affectees in Myanmar46 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur urges citizens to join hands against climate change on Eid ul Fitr46 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur visits Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh46 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Inam Memon extends Eid-ul-fitr greetings on second day2 hours ago
-
Emergency services responded to 256 calls2 hours ago
-
Four accused arrested, hashish recovered3 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif greets AJK President3 hours ago
-
Governor celebrates second day of Eid with locals in DI Khan3 hours ago
-
Children over the moon after receiving Eidi gifts3 hours ago