Rescue 1122 Remains High Alert During Eid Festivities

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) remained high alert during Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 to ensure public safety and prompt emergency response.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said here on Tuesday that rescue personnel were deployed at key locations in the district including Samundri, Jaranwala, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra to provide immediate assistance to the people in emergencies.

He said that more than 800 rescue officials actively performed duties throughout the district to respond to any emergency.

On first day of the Eid, 159 road traffic accidents were reported in addition to 252 medical emergencies and 17 fire incidents in Faisalabad. The rescue teams successfully provided assistance to 509 people in these emergencies.

Rescue 1122 is committed to serve the public during all Eid days by ensuring timely response and effective emergency management, he added.

