UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Reports 137 Incidents In 24 Hrs

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Rescue 1122 reports 137 incidents in 24 hrs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Emergency service Rescue 1122 reported 137 incidents of different types took place in Peshawar city and its suburbs during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman told on Sunday that 27 people were injured in 22 traffic accidents.

It took place at Khazana road, Kohati Gate, Warsak road, Sarki Gate, Darmangi, Peepal stop, Charsadda road, Tarnab Farm, Northern Bypass, Tehkal and various places.

One incident of fire occurred in the kitchen of Bahadur Kali in which Rescue 1122 firefighters controlled the fire by doing professional rescue activities in 30 minutes and a fire injured incident took place at Bara road.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Fire Road Traffic Charsadda Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

10 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

18 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

18 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

18 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.