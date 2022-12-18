Rescue 1122 reports 137 incidents in 24 hrs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Emergency service Rescue 1122 reported 137 incidents of different types took place in Peshawar city and its suburbs during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman told on Sunday that 27 people were injured in 22 traffic accidents.

It took place at Khazana road, Kohati Gate, Warsak road, Sarki Gate, Darmangi, Peepal stop, Charsadda road, Tarnab Farm, Northern Bypass, Tehkal and various places.

One incident of fire occurred in the kitchen of Bahadur Kali in which Rescue 1122 firefighters controlled the fire by doing professional rescue activities in 30 minutes and a fire injured incident took place at Bara road.