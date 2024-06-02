Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Request Parents To Not Allow Children To Go To Canals For Bathing

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122, the District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal appealed to the parents not to allow their children to go to canals for bathing in the wake of the increasing incidents of drowning in the canals.

He said that children and youth went to the canals to bathe to beat the scorching heat. They jumped without realizing the depth of the canals, some performed stunts, and sometimes they climbed on trees and jumped and lost their lives, hence the parents should guide their children, he urged.

According to a monthly report issued here on Sunday, the control room received 14,190 emergency calls during May.

The rescue teams responded to 2828 road traffic accidents, 9753 medical, 311 fires, 385 crimes, 18 drowned, 14 building collapses, 02 cylinder blasts, and 879 other miscellaneous emergencies.

They rescued 13,114 victims, out of which 6627 were given medical aid on the spot. At least 5,828 people were transferred to different hospitals of the district after first aid.

